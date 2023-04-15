Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $28.25 Average PT from Analysts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

ARCT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $27.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $732.26 million, a PE ratio of 114.88 and a beta of 2.61.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 584,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,833,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

