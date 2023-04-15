Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $28.25 Average PT from Analysts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.
ARCT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $27.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $732.26 million, a PE ratio of 114.88 and a beta of 2.61.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.
Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.