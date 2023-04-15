Brokerages Set Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target at $11.10

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRPN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,990 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth $55,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRPN opened at $3.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.77. Groupon has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

