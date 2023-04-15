Brokerages Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target at $818.50

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $818.50.
A number of analysts have recently commented on HRGLY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 785 ($9.72) to GBX 712 ($8.82) in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance
Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57.
About Hargreaves Lansdown
Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
