Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a report released on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

HPP has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $794.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.09. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $269.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,242,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 885,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,782,000 after acquiring an additional 469,341 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,417.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -256.40%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

