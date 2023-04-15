Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GRNT)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. Granite Ridge Resources has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,509,000.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

