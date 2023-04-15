Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Golar LNG Stock Down 0.6 %

GLNG opened at $21.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $30.66.

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

About Golar LNG

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $3,676,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

