Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Golar LNG Stock Down 0.6 %
GLNG opened at $21.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $30.66.
Institutional Trading of Golar LNG
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.