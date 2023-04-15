Analysts Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) PT at $100.63

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

WNS stock opened at $90.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. WNS has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $94.96.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 21.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WNS by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,310,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 149,104 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of WNS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,943,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in WNS by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,830,000 after acquiring an additional 100,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 34.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,173,000 after purchasing an additional 291,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

