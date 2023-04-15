Drive Shack (LON:DS) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($4.95) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.19) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.14) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Drive Shack presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 598 ($7.41).

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

