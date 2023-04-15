Energean (LON:ENOG) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Energean from GBX 1,580 ($19.57) to GBX 1,585 ($19.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Energean Price Performance

Shares of LON ENOG opened at GBX 1,298 ($16.07) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,225.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,304.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Energean has a 1-year low of GBX 929.50 ($11.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,622 ($20.09). The company has a market cap of £2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,225.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Energean Announces Dividend

Energean Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Energean’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121,250.00%.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

