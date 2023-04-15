Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Cut to GBX 230

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 230 ($2.85) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CNE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.41) to GBX 295 ($3.65) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an under review rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 257.50 ($3.19).

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 245.60 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 242.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 245.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £773.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Capricorn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 191.37 ($2.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 263.20 ($3.26).

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

