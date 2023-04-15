Computacenter (LON:CCC) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,700 ($33.44) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,674 ($33.11).

Computacenter Stock Performance

Computacenter stock opened at GBX 2,280 ($28.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,433.96, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.91. Computacenter has a twelve month low of GBX 1,780 ($22.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,928 ($36.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,185.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,042.29.

Computacenter Increases Dividend

About Computacenter

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 45.80 ($0.57) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $22.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,276.73%.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

