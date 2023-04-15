Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Price Target to GBX 360

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 435 ($5.39) to GBX 360 ($4.46) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 290 ($3.59) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 585 ($7.24) to GBX 520 ($6.44) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 525 ($6.50) to GBX 515 ($6.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 421.25 ($5.22).

Harbour Energy Price Performance

Shares of HBR opened at GBX 268.20 ($3.32) on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 229 ($2.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 538.60 ($6.67). The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26,820.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 284.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 324.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Harbour Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Harbour Energy

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.53%. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200,000.00%.

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Blair Thomas sold 1,529,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.84), for a total value of £4,741,632.90 ($5,871,991.21). Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,948,309 shares of company stock valued at $928,248,000. Corporate insiders own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

