Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,080 ($25.76) price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,920 ($23.78) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($20.43) to GBX 1,700 ($21.05) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.67) to GBX 1,950 ($24.15) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.01) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.83) to GBX 1,740 ($21.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,915 ($23.72).
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 1,784.50 ($22.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,663.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,095.45 ($25.95). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,730.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,561.84.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Hikma Pharmaceuticals
In other news, insider Deneen Vojta purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,703 ($21.09) per share, for a total transaction of £17,030 ($21,089.78). 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
Featured Articles
