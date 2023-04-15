Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,080 ($25.76) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,920 ($23.78) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($20.43) to GBX 1,700 ($21.05) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.67) to GBX 1,950 ($24.15) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.01) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.83) to GBX 1,740 ($21.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,915 ($23.72).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 1,784.50 ($22.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,663.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,095.45 ($25.95). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,730.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,561.84.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Hikma Pharmaceuticals

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 6,865.67%.

In other news, insider Deneen Vojta purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,703 ($21.09) per share, for a total transaction of £17,030 ($21,089.78). 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.