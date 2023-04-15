Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a GBX 240 ($2.97) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 168 ($2.08) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 200 ($2.48) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.11) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.04) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.72) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 174.36 ($2.16).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 145.95 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 151.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.61. The stock has a market cap of £7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,919.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90.47 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.58 ($2.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.