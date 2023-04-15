Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) PT Lowered to GBX 195 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 245 ($3.03) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ithaca Energy from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 160 ($1.98) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Ithaca Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Ithaca Energy stock opened at GBX 160 ($1.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 195.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.85. Ithaca Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 141 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 254.90 ($3.16).

Ithaca Energy Announces Dividend

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Ithaca Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,341.46%.

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea and Moray Firth areas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved and probable reserves, and resources of 5.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

