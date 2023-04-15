LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of LXI REIT (LON:LXI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 176 ($2.18) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) price objective on shares of LXI REIT in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
LXI REIT stock opened at GBX 104.80 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,164.44 and a beta of 0.37. LXI REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 93 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 154 ($1.91). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.15.
The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.
