WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for WisdomTree in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WisdomTree’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WisdomTree from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

WT stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. WisdomTree has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.93.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.