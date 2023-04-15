Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synovus Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SNV opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $48.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $603.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.02 million.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading

