Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.