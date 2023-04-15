Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.99 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 17.50%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VNOM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

VNOM opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,012,000 after acquiring an additional 131,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,086,000 after acquiring an additional 34,625 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,131,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 656,948 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,086,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 85,918 shares in the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank C. Hu purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,740,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,856,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,800. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viper Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

