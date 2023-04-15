Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for M&T Bank Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.26. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $17.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.45 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.58.

NYSE:MTB opened at $116.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.86.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

