Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 400 ($4.95) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.19) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.14) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DS Smith presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 416 ($5.15).

Get DS Smith alerts:

DS Smith Price Performance

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at GBX 321.20 ($3.98) on Wednesday. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 238.10 ($2.95) and a one year high of GBX 369.10 ($4.57). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 327.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 316.34. The stock has a market cap of £4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,189.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity at DS Smith

DS Smith Company Profile

In related news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 41,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.46), for a total value of £148,046.40 ($183,339.20). 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.