Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 25 ($0.31) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 40 ($0.50).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 62 ($0.77) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.03) to GBX 56 ($0.69) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 62 ($0.77) to GBX 54 ($0.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 58.33 ($0.72).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

LON TLW opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.38) on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 25.94 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 60.07 ($0.74). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a market cap of £439.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,016.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.12.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.