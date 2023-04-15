Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives $23.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESTE shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Earthstone Energy

In other Earthstone Energy news, CEO Robert John Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 811,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,286,053.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 41,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 776,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 119,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTE opened at $14.76 on Monday. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $494.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 243.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

