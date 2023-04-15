Brokerages Set Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) PT at $186.06

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. Bank of America raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,124.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 158.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $141.61 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $180.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.1 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.