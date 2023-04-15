Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives $14.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STEM. Cowen decreased their price target on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of STEM stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. Stem has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Insider Activity

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Stem had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 34.18%. The business had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $31,331.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $31,331.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,472 shares of company stock worth $300,029. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Stem by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,490,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after buying an additional 54,271 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stem by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.