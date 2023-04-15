International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives $142.73 Average PT from Brokerages

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.36.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $128.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.31. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

