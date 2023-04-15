Analysts Set Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) PT at $16.75

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.
HTLD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Heartland Express Price Performance
Shares of HTLD opened at $15.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $18.17.
Heartland Express Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 4.73%.
Insider Activity at Heartland Express
In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $134,651.79. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,777 shares in the company, valued at $300,244.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 9,620 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $151,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,919.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,602 shares of company stock valued at $848,060. Insiders own 39.60% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Heartland Express
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1,533.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heartland Express Company Profile
Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.
