Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,371.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,855,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,198,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $23,523,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.