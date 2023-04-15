Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.53.

Commerzbank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $11.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

About Commerzbank

(Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

Featured Stories

