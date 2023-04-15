Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

XPOF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

XPOF opened at $31.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

In related news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,786,593. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $98,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $256,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,054,407 shares of company stock valued at $150,198,195 over the last three months. 47.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

