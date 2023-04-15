B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives $15.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in B&G Foods by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 348.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 1,675.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BGS opened at $15.32 on Monday. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -102.13 and a beta of 0.45.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $623.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -506.67%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Articles

