Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG) Insider Richard Smith Sells 38 Shares

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Rating) insider Richard Smith sold 38 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 811 ($10.04), for a total value of £308.18 ($381.65).
Unite Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON UTG opened at GBX 945.50 ($11.71) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,050.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 957.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 931.22. Unite Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 773 ($9.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,209 ($14.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Unite Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,666.67%.
About Unite Group
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
