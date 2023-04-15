Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG) Insider Richard Smith Sells 38 Shares

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Rating) insider Richard Smith sold 38 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 811 ($10.04), for a total value of £308.18 ($381.65).

Unite Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON UTG opened at GBX 945.50 ($11.71) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,050.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 957.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 931.22. Unite Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 773 ($9.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,209 ($14.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Unite Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Unite Group

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.00) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.37) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.24) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,093.33 ($13.54).

(Get Rating)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

