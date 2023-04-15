Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPSI. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CPSI opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $425.29 million, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.35 million. Research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3,164.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: RCM, EHR, and Patient Engagement. The RCM segment includes TruBridge, HRG, and TruCode, and focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.