Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

