Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Credit Acceptance Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Credit Acceptance in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $11.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $11.54. The consensus estimate for Credit Acceptance’s current full-year earnings is $45.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q2 2023 earnings at $11.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $46.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $12.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $13.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $13.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $51.38 EPS.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.28 by $2.46. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CACC. StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $478.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $443.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 23.10 and a quick ratio of 23.10. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $648.95.

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total transaction of $555,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total transaction of $555,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total transaction of $225,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,231,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. BloombergSen Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 174,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,586,000 after purchasing an additional 79,225 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 140.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,290.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $6,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

