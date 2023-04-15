Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $66.50. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,795,800.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,037.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,666,062.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $1,411,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,795,800.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 48.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 9.3% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 396,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.