Brokers Issue Forecasts for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ClearPoint Neuro’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 79.97% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%.

NASDAQ CLPT opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $259.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.14. ClearPoint Neuro has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLPT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the third quarter worth $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

