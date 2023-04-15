SVB Leerink Weighs in on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

CORT stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.50. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $103.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 84.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 99,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,115,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,610,000 after purchasing an additional 36,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

