Analysts Offer Predictions for Creative Realities, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) – Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Creative Realities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Creative Realities’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Creative Realities’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Creative Realities Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:CREX opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Creative Realities has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $18.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Realities
Creative Realities Company Profile
Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems, omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Creative Realities (CREX)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.