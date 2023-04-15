Analysts Offer Predictions for Creative Realities, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) – Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Creative Realities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Creative Realities’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Creative Realities’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

NASDAQ:CREX opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Creative Realities has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $18.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Creative Realities during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Creative Realities during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Creative Realities by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 59,542 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems, omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

