Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DAL opened at $33.77 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 416,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 522,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 47,635 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,091,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

