Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Devon Energy Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.86.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.