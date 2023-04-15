Eastman Chemical to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $7.82 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2024 earnings at $9.36 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.17.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 50.16%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 28.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after buying an additional 148,408 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.
