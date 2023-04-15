EQT Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.16. EQT has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

