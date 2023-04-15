Federated Hermes, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Federated Hermes in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.41 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%.

FHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 399,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,417 shares of company stock worth $833,461 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

