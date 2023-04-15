Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Republic Bank’s current full-year earnings is ($5.68) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $162.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.42.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.51.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 9,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,267 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 110,317.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $218,778,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,127,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,508 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 412.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,071,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,609,000 after acquiring an additional 862,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

