Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $151.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47.

Insider Transactions at Greenwich LifeSciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,734,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,920,044.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $196,478. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 225,213 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $891,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 6.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

