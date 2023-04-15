Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$2.25

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$2.10 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.46.

Shares of TSE CJR.B opened at C$1.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$280.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$1.40 and a 52 week high of C$4.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

