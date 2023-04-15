Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $7.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.03. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $31.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $7.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $29.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $29.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $35.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $35.55 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share.

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.13.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $336.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.71. The firm has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after buying an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

