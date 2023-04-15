Moelis & Company Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.34 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.86.

NYSE MC opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.38. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,416,211.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,232.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $3,416,211.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,232.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 370,067 shares of company stock worth $16,395,758. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $726,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 15,880.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,042 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 76.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 23.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 253,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 48,007 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

